Pasadena neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to small appliances. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home.

Item: Set of 3 vintage metal chairs with floral design and cushioned seats

Condition: Fabric needs to be redone and could use a wash; frames appear to be solid vintage metal

Location: North Pasadena Heights, Pasadena, CA

Category: Furniture

Details: Matching set, great for a patio, breakfast nook, or a DIY reupholstery project.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Natural sisal area rug, beige

Size: 8' x 10'

Condition: Not specified; natural fiber rug, good for high-traffic areas

Location: Downtown–Euclid/Los Robles, Pasadena, CA

Details: Neutral color, works well in living rooms, dining rooms, or offices.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Braun electric trimmer

Includes: Trimmer, charger, comb attachment, and carrying pouch

Location: NE Pasadena, Pasadena, CA

Category: Appliances / Personal care

Details: Handy for beard or hair trimming; comes with multiple pieces to keep everything together.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Braun electric trimmer

Includes: Protective case, charging cable, and attachment

Location: NE Pasadena, Pasadena, CA

Category: Appliances / Personal care

Details: Another Braun trimmer option, stored in a case for easy travel or bathroom storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Oral-B electric toothbrush

Includes: White case and charger

Location: NE Pasadena, Pasadena, CA

Category: Appliances / Personal care

Details: Comes in a travel-style case, good as a backup brush or for guests.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Antique dining chairs (multiple)

Condition: Need some polishing up, but were purchased at an antique store years ago

Location: Bungalow Heaven, Pasadena, CA

Category: Furniture

Details: Classic pieces that could shine again with a bit of cleaning or refinishing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Pasadena tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.