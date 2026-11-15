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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Pasadena Right Now
Pasadena neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to small appliances. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home.
Set of Vintage Metal Chairs – Floral Cushions
Item: Set of 3 vintage metal chairs with floral design and cushioned seats
Condition: Fabric needs to be redone and could use a wash; frames appear to be solid vintage metal
Location: North Pasadena Heights, Pasadena, CA
Category: Furniture
Details: Matching set, great for a patio, breakfast nook, or a DIY reupholstery project.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Sisal – Large Beige Area Rug (8' x 10')
Item: Natural sisal area rug, beige
Size: 8' x 10'
Condition: Not specified; natural fiber rug, good for high-traffic areas
Location: Downtown–Euclid/Los Robles, Pasadena, CA
Details: Neutral color, works well in living rooms, dining rooms, or offices.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Braun Electric Trimmer with Accessories
Item: Braun electric trimmer
Includes: Trimmer, charger, comb attachment, and carrying pouch
Location: NE Pasadena, Pasadena, CA
Category: Appliances / Personal care
Details: Handy for beard or hair trimming; comes with multiple pieces to keep everything together.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Braun Electric Trimmer with Case
Item: Braun electric trimmer
Includes: Protective case, charging cable, and attachment
Location: NE Pasadena, Pasadena, CA
Category: Appliances / Personal care
Details: Another Braun trimmer option, stored in a case for easy travel or bathroom storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Oral-B Electric Toothbrush with Charger
Item: Oral-B electric toothbrush
Includes: White case and charger
Location: NE Pasadena, Pasadena, CA
Category: Appliances / Personal care
Details: Comes in a travel-style case, good as a backup brush or for guests.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Antique Dining Chairs
Item: Antique dining chairs (multiple)
Condition: Need some polishing up, but were purchased at an antique store years ago
Location: Bungalow Heaven, Pasadena, CA
Category: Furniture
Details: Classic pieces that could shine again with a bit of cleaning or refinishing.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Pasadena tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.