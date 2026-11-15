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⚖️ Pasadena, CA Legal Jobs: Multiple Attorney & Counsel Roles
Pasadena’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.
Litigation Attorney (Senior Civil Defense)
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role handling complex civil defense cases from intake through trial. You’ll lead strategy, run trials, arbitrations, mediations, and depositions, work closely with firm leadership, and mentor junior attorneys.
Associate Litigation Attorney
- Employer: LS Solutions
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Civil litigator role for attorneys with 3–8 years’ experience. You’ll draft pleadings and motions, handle depositions, attend hearings and mediations, and support trial prep while working closely with supervising attorneys and clients.
Senior Counsel – Litigation (In-House Employment)
- Employer: Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc. (via ACC San Diego)
- Location: Pasadena, CA (Hybrid – at least 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
In-house Senior Counsel – Litigation role focused on employment matters, from pre-litigation through resolution. You’ll manage cases independently, advise business leaders, handle significant litigation in-house, and enjoy no billable-hour requirement.
If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good legal roles in Pasadena don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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