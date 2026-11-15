Pasadena’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role handling complex civil defense cases from intake through trial. You’ll lead strategy, run trials, arbitrations, mediations, and depositions, work closely with firm leadership, and mentor junior attorneys.

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Civil litigator role for attorneys with 3–8 years’ experience. You’ll draft pleadings and motions, handle depositions, attend hearings and mediations, and support trial prep while working closely with supervising attorneys and clients.

Employer: Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc. (via ACC San Diego)

(via ACC San Diego) Location: Pasadena, CA (Hybrid – at least 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In-house Senior Counsel – Litigation role focused on employment matters, from pre-litigation through resolution. You’ll manage cases independently, advise business leaders, handle significant litigation in-house, and enjoy no billable-hour requirement.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good legal roles in Pasadena don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.