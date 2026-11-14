undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pasadena
Partners in Good Passport offers local perks
3 days ago
The Junior League of Pasadena is selling a Partners in Good Passport for $25, which gives perks at 16 local shops, cafes, and family spots from November 1 through April 30, 2027. Each Passport purchase helps fund the Junior League of Pasadena’s community programs.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Junior League of Pasadena
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.