Pasadena Museum of History is hosting a free Route 66 trivia night at Wild Parrot Brewing Company, 2302 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena 91107 on 2026-11-14 at 7:00 pm. No RSVP is needed, and guests can buy food and drinks while playing for prizes on Pasadena’s own stretch of Route 66 along Colorado Boulevard.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pasadena Museum of History