Pasadena has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Pasadena Humane and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Frankie is a handsome brown tabby adult cat. If you’re looking for a classic, whiskered roommate, he could be the one.

👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Ying Yang has striking black-and-white markings that live up to his name. He’s an adult kitty ready for a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Ying Yang and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Chunky is a young kitten with a soft gray-and-white coat. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he may be your match.

👉 Meet Chunky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Chipa Cheddar Cheese is a young orange kitty with a big name and a bright coat. She’s ready to settle into a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Chipa Cheddar Cheese and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Etta is a young brown tabby with classic stripes. She’s looking for a family who will give her a safe place to grow and relax.

👉 Meet Etta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pasadena area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Pasadena Humane or calling (626) 792-7151 to ask about these adoptable kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.