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🐱 Friendly Pasadena Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Pasadena has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Pasadena Humane and are looking for someone to love.
Frankie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Frankie is a handsome brown tabby adult cat. If you’re looking for a classic, whiskered roommate, he could be the one.
👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ying Yang
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Ying Yang has striking black-and-white markings that live up to his name. He’s an adult kitty ready for a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Ying Yang and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chunky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue and white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Chunky is a young kitten with a soft gray-and-white coat. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, he may be your match.
👉 Meet Chunky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chipa Cheddar Cheese
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Chipa Cheddar Cheese is a young orange kitty with a big name and a bright coat. She’s ready to settle into a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Chipa Cheddar Cheese and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Etta
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Etta is a young brown tabby with classic stripes. She’s looking for a family who will give her a safe place to grow and relax.
👉 Meet Etta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Pasadena area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Pasadena Humane or calling (626) 792-7151 to ask about these adoptable kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.