Pasadena’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital leadership to hands-on patient care. If you’re in medical or dental fields and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Pasadena, CA (Walnut Center – Regional Offices)

Type: Full-time, Day shift, Mon–Fri, Manager with direct reports

Salary: Not listed

Lead continuum-of-care and care-at-home operations for a major health system. BSN, 5+ years clinical/operations experience and 4+ years leadership required; you’ll oversee teams, quality, budgets, and cross-functional projects in a Monday–Friday role with no travel.

Employer: Internal / Family Medical Office

Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Part-time flex to full-time, on-site

Part-time flex to Pay: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour

Concierge-style primary care clinic looking for a CMA with phlebotomy experience to handle vitals, EKGs, blood draws, and front/back office flow. Good fit if you want stable hours, room to grow, and benefits like PTO, paid training, and wellness programs.

Employer: Los Angeles Dentists Group

Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Busy prosthodontics and implant surgery office seeking an experienced assistant (ideally 3+ years) who can assist in implant, bone graft, and sinus graft surgeries, fabricate provisional crowns, and coordinate with lab techs. Great if you like advanced, fast-paced surgical dentistry.

Employer: Huntington Health

Location: 100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts, primarily days

Pay: Base and blended hourly rate not listed; overtime and double-time structure described

Inpatient role managing the full care of hospitalized patients as attending or consultant. Requires MD or DO with California license; you’ll coordinate diagnostics, treatment plans, and consults, with premium pay for overtime and long shifts.

Employer: Southern California TMS Center

Location: Pasadena, CA 91101

Type: Full-time, some future weekend availability

Pay: $26.00 – $28.00 per hour

Work in a modern mental health clinic delivering Spravato and TMS treatments. Open to LVN, LPT, or MA with 2+ years in medical or mental health, plus EMR skills; includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.