Pasadena is buzzing with sales and marketing roles, especially for folks who like building relationships and closing deals. If you’re in B2B or partnerships, there are some strong options here right now.

Employer: Spokeo

Spokeo Location: Pasadena, CA (remote-first; role listed for Pasadena)

(remote-first; role listed for Pasadena) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, but includes annual bonus, stock options, 401(k) match, and 100% medical/dental/vision

This role is all about B2B sales of APIs and data products, with a focus on outbound prospecting and closing new business. Great fit if you have 3+ years of quota-carrying tech sales, are comfortable running demos, and want a remote setup with strong benefits and <20% travel.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time, in-office (5 days/week)

Salary: $40,000 – $80,000 base to start, up to $100,000 base with tenure, plus uncapped commission

You’ll hunt for new mid-market accounts, selling high-speed internet and network services into large office buildings and campuses. This is a good match if you like field prospecting, clear revenue goals, and structured pay increases with a full benefits package.

Employer: KBKG – Tax Credits, Incentives & Cost Recovery

Location: Pasadena, CA (other possible hubs: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas)

(other possible hubs: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $170,000 base + commission; OTE $200,000 – $250,000

Senior role leading software-to-software partnerships—think native integrations, embedded and white-label deals with tax, real estate, and investor platforms. Ideal if you have 5–10+ years in software partnerships, have personally sourced and closed integration deals, and want to own strategy, negotiations, and post-launch revenue.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Pasadena’s sales and partnerships scene moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.