Pasadena neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from vintage furniture to home gadgets and clothing.

Browse the list below and see if something fits your needs before it’s gone.

What: 1950s–1960s crib, plus a 1970s 4-poster bed frame and night stand. All are free and already set out on the sidewalk, first come, first served. The poster will not hold items and won’t know if they’re still there until Sunday 11/14.

Location: 10309 Oro Vista, 91040 (Peppergate area, Pasadena, CA)

Condition/details: Vintage pieces; exact condition not listed. Bring help if you need to lift heavy furniture.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Thermacell mosquito repellent device with a 120-hour refill pack. Scent-free and no spray, good for patios or yards.

Location: Downtown-Mentor/Catalina, Pasadena, CA

Condition/details: Not specified; includes device plus refills.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Alcedo sharps container with locking tabs for used syringes and other sharp items.

Location: Downtown-Mentor/Catalina, Pasadena, CA

Condition/details: Container with safety locking tabs; size not listed.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: NonyX Nail Gel, 4 oz, for fungus-damaged nails. Labeled as clinically proven to remove keratin debris where nail fungus grows.

Location: Downtown-Mentor/Catalina, Pasadena, CA

Condition/details: 4 oz size; usage/remaining amount not specified.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Pursonic electric nail file in blue and white. Compact tool for trimming and filing nails.

Location: Downtown-Mentor/Catalina, Pasadena, CA

Condition/details: Takes two AA batteries (not mentioned if included).

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Camouflage Crocs clogs with adjustable straps. Used but still have life in them.

Location: Downtown-Mentor/Catalina, Pasadena, CA

Size: M9 / W11

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Women’s socks with the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks logo.

Location: Downtown-Mentor/Catalina, Pasadena, CA

Condition/details: Size and wear not specified.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Honeywell Home non-programmable thermostat, heating only. Simple, easy-to-use wall thermostat.

Location: Downtown-Mentor/Catalina, Pasadena, CA

Condition/details: Model listed as Honeywell Home; exact model number not given.

Source: Nextdoor

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What: Ashley Furniture couch, free.

Location: Southeast Pasadena, Pasadena, CA

Condition/details: Condition, color, and size not listed. Plan for lifting and transport.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What: Lightweight crutches with adjustable height. Note from poster: one crutch needs an armpit pad.

Location: North Washington Park, Pasadena, CA

Condition/details: Adjustable; missing one armpit pad, so you may need to replace or pad it.

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out or swing by soon—freebies in Pasadena can disappear quickly once neighbors spot them.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.