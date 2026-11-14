Pasadena food spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchens and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company / Compass Group

Bon Appétit Management Company / Compass Group Location: Pasadena, CA (The Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road)

(The Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$18.50 per hour

Requirements: 1 year dishwashing experience, full availability

Keep the back-of-house running at a beautiful, world-famous library and gardens. Solid hourly pay, a big-company benefits package (even for part-time), and a clear list of duties so you know exactly what to expect.

Alternate apply link with same role/details: Dishwasher (Part Time) – Indeed posting

Employer: Wake and Late

Wake and Late Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time (30–40+ hrs/week)

Pay: From $21.00 per hour

Schedule: Morning-heavy shifts, around 6:00am–3:30pm

Morning-heavy shifts, Requirements: 2+ years in a high-volume kitchen, Food Handler’s Card, must be 18+

Busy breakfast burrito spot where you’ll prep, work the grill, build burritos, and help expo. Higher hourly pay plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and sick time, ideal if you want full-time hours and a strong kitchen culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.