undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Multiple Pasadena Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $21/hr
Pasadena food spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchens and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Dishwasher (Part Time) – The Huntington Library
- Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company / Compass Group
- Location: Pasadena, CA (The Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00–$18.50 per hour
- Requirements: 1 year dishwashing experience, full availability
Keep the back-of-house running at a beautiful, world-famous library and gardens. Solid hourly pay, a big-company benefits package (even for part-time), and a clear list of duties so you know exactly what to expect.
Alternate apply link with same role/details: Dishwasher (Part Time) – Indeed posting
BOH Kitchen Team Member
- Employer: Wake and Late
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Type: Full-time (30–40+ hrs/week)
- Pay: From $21.00 per hour
- Schedule: Morning-heavy shifts, around 6:00am–3:30pm
- Requirements: 2+ years in a high-volume kitchen, Food Handler’s Card, must be 18+
Busy breakfast burrito spot where you’ll prep, work the grill, build burritos, and help expo. Higher hourly pay plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and sick time, ideal if you want full-time hours and a strong kitchen culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.