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Pasadena
🛒 Pasadena Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Pasadena’s retail scene is busy right now—great time to land a front-of-store role or step up into management. Here are a few solid options with clear pay and details so you can see what fits.
Store Manager – Trek Bicycle
- Employer: Trek Bicycle
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year
This is a lead role running the Trek Store Pasadena—you’ll manage sales, staff, merchandising, and budgets while building a strong local cycling community. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience, love bikes, and want a job with strong benefits and room to grow.
Part-Time Retail Sales Associate – Lakeshore Learning Materials
- Employer: Lakeshore Learning Materials
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.50/hour starting base pay
Help teachers and families find learning materials while building your customer service and POS skills. Great if you want flexible, part-time hours (including nights/weekends) plus a generous employee discount on educational products.
Custom Framer – Hobby Lobby
- Employer: Hobby Lobby
- Location: 3801 E. Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00–$22.00/hour
Full-time framing role where you’ll help customers design custom frames, keep the department stocked, and meet framing deadlines. Stores are closed on Sundays, and the job comes with medical benefits, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and an employee discount.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Pasadena shops are hiring on and off all season.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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