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🐱 Playful Pasadena Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Pasadena is full of tiny whiskers and big purrs right now. These adoptable kittens are looking for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and thrive.
Tamale
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Contact: (626) 792-7151
This little orange boy is a classic kitten—young, curious, and ready to learn all about home life with you.
👉 Meet Tamale and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pozole
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Contact: (626) 792-7151
Pozole is a striking black-and-white kitten who will brighten up any room with his playful energy.
👉 Meet Pozole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Little Fella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Contact: (626) 792-7151
A sweet brown tabby and white boy, Little Fella is the perfect size for cuddles and playtime.
👉 Meet Little Fella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pinky Dana
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Contact: (626) 792-7151
Pinky Dana is a sleek black kitten with a gentle look and lots of growing up to do in a safe home.
👉 Meet Pinky Dana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Isabel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (born August 1)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Cat Posse
Health & vetting:
- Spayed
- De-wormed and de-flea’d
- Microchipped
- Started vaccinations
- Tested negative for FeLV/FIV
Isabel was born in a truck mechanic shop and came into rescue a bit dirty, but now she’s clean, healthy, and full of life. She can be a little shy at first, but once she knows you, she loves to eat, play, run, jump, and get belly rubs. She likes other cats and has lots of kitten energy.
👉 Meet Isabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Raven
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (born August 1)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Cat Posse
Health & vetting:
- Spayed
- De-wormed and de-flea’d
- Microchipped
- Started vaccinations
- Tested negative for FeLV/FIV
Raven is Isabel and Pirate’s sibling. She’s described as a “purr monster” who loves to eat, play, run, jump, and get belly rubs. She likes other cats and has plenty of kitten energy to share with her new family.
👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pirate
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (born August 1)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: The Cat Posse
Health & vetting:
- Neutered
- De-wormed and de-flea’d
- Microchipped
- Started vaccinations
- Tested negative for FeLV/FIV
Pirate is a tuxedo kitten with one eye that’s a bit cloudy. The vet says it’s not a problem, and it doesn’t bother him at all. He loves to eat, play, run, jump, and get belly rubs, and he likes other cats.
👉 Meet Pirate and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Name Unknown (Brown Tabby Kitten)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Contact: (626) 792-7151
This unnamed brown tabby boy is still waiting for his perfect person to give him a name and a home.
👉 Meet this brown tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daisy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby/Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Contact: (626) 792-7151
Daisy is a lovely brown tabby/black kitten who’s ready to grow up in a caring, indoor home.
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Raymond
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Contact: (626) 792-7151
Raymond is a baby brown tabby/black boy who would love a soft bed, toys, and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Raymond and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Holly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby/Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Contact: (626) 792-7151
Holly is a sweet brown tabby/black kitten who’s just the right age to bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Allen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Contact: (626) 792-7151
Allen is a young brown tabby/black boy who’s ready for toys, treats, and a safe indoor life.
👉 Meet Allen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Madison
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby/Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Contact: (626) 792-7151
Madison is another adorable brown tabby/black kitten hoping for a calm, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Madison and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Pasadena Humane at (626) 792-7151 or contact The Cat Posse through their adoptapet listings. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.