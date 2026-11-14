Pasadena is full of tiny whiskers and big purrs right now. These adoptable kittens are looking for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and thrive.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Contact: (626) 792-7151

This little orange boy is a classic kitten—young, curious, and ready to learn all about home life with you.

👉 Meet Tamale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Contact: (626) 792-7151

Pozole is a striking black-and-white kitten who will brighten up any room with his playful energy.

👉 Meet Pozole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Contact: (626) 792-7151

A sweet brown tabby and white boy, Little Fella is the perfect size for cuddles and playtime.

👉 Meet Little Fella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Contact: (626) 792-7151

Pinky Dana is a sleek black kitten with a gentle look and lots of growing up to do in a safe home.

👉 Meet Pinky Dana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born August 1)

Baby (born August 1) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Cat Posse

Health & vetting:

Spayed

De-wormed and de-flea’d

Microchipped

Started vaccinations

Tested negative for FeLV/FIV

Isabel was born in a truck mechanic shop and came into rescue a bit dirty, but now she’s clean, healthy, and full of life. She can be a little shy at first, but once she knows you, she loves to eat, play, run, jump, and get belly rubs. She likes other cats and has lots of kitten energy.

👉 Meet Isabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born August 1)

Baby (born August 1) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Cat Posse

Health & vetting:

Spayed

De-wormed and de-flea’d

Microchipped

Started vaccinations

Tested negative for FeLV/FIV

Raven is Isabel and Pirate’s sibling. She’s described as a “purr monster” who loves to eat, play, run, jump, and get belly rubs. She likes other cats and has plenty of kitten energy to share with her new family.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born August 1)

Baby (born August 1) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: The Cat Posse

Health & vetting:

Neutered

De-wormed and de-flea’d

Microchipped

Started vaccinations

Tested negative for FeLV/FIV

Pirate is a tuxedo kitten with one eye that’s a bit cloudy. The vet says it’s not a problem, and it doesn’t bother him at all. He loves to eat, play, run, jump, and get belly rubs, and he likes other cats.

👉 Meet Pirate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Contact: (626) 792-7151

This unnamed brown tabby boy is still waiting for his perfect person to give him a name and a home.

👉 Meet this brown tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/Black

Brown Tabby/Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Contact: (626) 792-7151

Daisy is a lovely brown tabby/black kitten who’s ready to grow up in a caring, indoor home.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/Black

Brown Tabby/Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Contact: (626) 792-7151

Raymond is a baby brown tabby/black boy who would love a soft bed, toys, and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Raymond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/Black

Brown Tabby/Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Contact: (626) 792-7151

Holly is a sweet brown tabby/black kitten who’s just the right age to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/Black

Brown Tabby/Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Contact: (626) 792-7151

Allen is a young brown tabby/black boy who’s ready for toys, treats, and a safe indoor life.

👉 Meet Allen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/Black

Brown Tabby/Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Contact: (626) 792-7151

Madison is another adorable brown tabby/black kitten hoping for a calm, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Madison and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Pasadena Humane at (626) 792-7151 or contact The Cat Posse through their adoptapet listings. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.