The Junior League of Pasadena Headquarters will host its Home for the Holidays: Holiday Market on Saturday, December 5, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., with local shops, Altadena Row, cocoa, gift wrap, and string lights as it gets dark; admission is free. A First Look hour for members and friends runs 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. for $15, which includes cocoa and a treat. More information and registration: Home for the Holidays Holiday Market.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Junior League of Pasadena