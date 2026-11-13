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Pasadena
Holiday Market at Junior League Pasadena HQ Dec. 5
9 days ago
The Junior League of Pasadena Headquarters will host its Home for the Holidays: Holiday Market on Saturday, December 5, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., with local shops, Altadena Row, cocoa, gift wrap, and string lights as it gets dark; admission is free. A First Look hour for members and friends runs 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. for $15, which includes cocoa and a treat. More information and registration: Home for the Holidays Holiday Market.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Junior League of Pasadena
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