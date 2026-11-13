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💰 Pasadena finance jobs with multiple openings up to $144K
Pasadena’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, especially with larger firms growing their teams. If you’ve got payroll, AR, or transaction advisory skills, there are some solid options to check out.
Payroll Specialist
- Employer: ACCO Engineered Systems
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Salary: $22.60 – $33.65/hour
Handle weekly payroll, union fringe reports, and benefit deductions for one of the largest mechanical contractors in the country. Good fit if you have 2+ years of payroll, strong data entry skills, and like a steady Monday–Friday schedule between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm.
Credit and Collections Specialist
- Employer: ACCO Engineered Systems
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $22.60 – $29.81/hour
Focus on accounts receivable, reconciliations, and collections while backing up cash applications (checks, ACH, credit cards). Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in Excel and 10-key, and like building relationships with customers to resolve billing issues.
Senior – Transaction Advisory Services (Health Care)
- Employer: Baker Tilly US
- Location: Pasadena, CA (within a national advisory firm)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $96,290 – $144,450/year
Senior role in health care transaction services, doing buy-side and sell-side due diligence, quality of earnings work, and financial analysis for private and public clients. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 3+ years in public accounting, and transaction/due diligence experience, and want a clear path to grow in advisory.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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