Pasadena’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, especially with larger firms growing their teams. If you’ve got payroll, AR, or transaction advisory skills, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: ACCO Engineered Systems

ACCO Engineered Systems Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $22.60 – $33.65/hour

Handle weekly payroll, union fringe reports, and benefit deductions for one of the largest mechanical contractors in the country. Good fit if you have 2+ years of payroll, strong data entry skills, and like a steady Monday–Friday schedule between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Employer: ACCO Engineered Systems

ACCO Engineered Systems Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.60 – $29.81/hour

Focus on accounts receivable, reconciliations, and collections while backing up cash applications (checks, ACH, credit cards). Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in Excel and 10-key, and like building relationships with customers to resolve billing issues.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: Pasadena, CA (within a national advisory firm)

(within a national advisory firm) Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,290 – $144,450/year

Senior role in health care transaction services, doing buy-side and sell-side due diligence, quality of earnings work, and financial analysis for private and public clients. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 3+ years in public accounting, and transaction/due diligence experience, and want a clear path to grow in advisory.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.