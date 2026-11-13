Pasadena has a steady stream of legal and compliance roles right now, from entry-level intake to senior health plan compliance. Good mix of law firm, corporate, and healthcare options.

Employer: Employees First Labor Law P.C.

Employees First Labor Law P.C. Location: Pasadena, CA (in person)

Salary: $23.00 – $28.00 per hour + performance bonuses

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: You’re the first point of contact for people with workplace issues—listening to their story, gathering details, and helping them start a case. Great fit if you’re organized, empathetic, and want hands-on experience at a plaintiff-side employment law firm with solid benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: Monster Energy

Monster Energy Location: Pasadena, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (corporate role)

Likely full-time (corporate role) Why it’s worth a look: Support Monster’s in-house IP team on trademarks, patents, and anti-counterfeiting work. Good for someone with 2+ years IP or legal support experience, strong Excel skills, and interest in brand protection and online enforcement.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Pasadena, CA – Walnut Center Regional Offices

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Why it’s worth a look: Senior individual-contributor role leading compliance activities, investigations, and reporting for commercial health plans. Designed for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 6+ years in compliance/healthcare/audit/regulatory who wants to own complex projects and work cross-functionally.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.