Pasadena Greenways meeting on Craig Ave project

The City of Pasadena will hold an in-person Pasadena Greenways community meeting on the Craig Avenue Demonstration Project on Thursday, November 12, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Jefferson Branch Library (1500 E. Villa St.). Spanish interpretation, refreshments, kids’ activities, and bike parking near the main entrance will be available, Pasadena Transit Route 40 stops nearby, and vehicle parking is limited to street parking only. Learn more: https://bit.ly/GreenwaysPasadena

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pasadena - Public Agency