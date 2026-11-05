Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting at City Hall Dec. 4

Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo will host the Mayor’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 4, 5–7 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave. This free event will include local singers and dancers, crafts, light refreshments, a visit from Santa Claus, and a Toys for Tots drive collecting new, unwrapped toys led by the Pasadena Fire Department. For accessibility information or to request an accommodation, contact (626) 744-7311 or CSC@cityofpasadena.net at least 72 hours in advance; transit and trip planning information is available at PasadenaTransit.net.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pasadena - Public Agency