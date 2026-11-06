🛒 Pasadena Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Store Manager Roles

Pasadena’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from quick-service to big-box stores. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly rate + commission, overtime opportunities (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly rate (exact rate not listed) Why it’s interesting: Lead a busy automotive store, drive sales, and manage a team while earning commission on top of hourly pay. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, employee discounts, referral bonuses, and ASE reimbursement.

Employer: EMERGING BLUE (recruiting for a footwear client)

(recruiting for a footwear client) Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.00 – $35.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Run a service-focused retail store, lead hiring and coaching, and plan in-store events to grow the brand locally. Offers generous PTO, 401(k) match, comprehensive health plans, mental health benefits, wellness reimbursement, and an employee discount.

Employer: AAA Auto Club Enterprises

Location: Pasadena, CA 91101

Type: Onsite (employment type not clearly listed)

Onsite (employment type not clearly listed) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Help members plan trips and travel experiences under a trusted national brand. Good fit if you enjoy customer service, travel planning, and face-to-face member support.

Employer: Hook Burger Restaurant Group

Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $18.57 – $19.00 per hour + tips

Why it’s interesting: Great entry-level or side job if you like a fast pace and talking with guests. You’ll take orders, run food, and help keep the restaurant clean, with flexible hours, free meals, tips, and growth opportunities.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Targeted range $95,700 – $165,000 (plus potential incentives, equity, and benefits)

(plus potential incentives, equity, and benefits) Why it’s interesting: Lead a large, sports-focused store with a people-first culture, full P&L responsibility, and strong community involvement. You’ll build and coach a diverse team, drive sales and profit, manage visuals and operations, and get access to a competitive total rewards package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; good Pasadena spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.