🐱 Pasadena Cats Ready for Adoption — Kittens & Adults Waiting for You

Looking for a feline friend in Pasadena, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a loving home. All details below come straight from their shelter listings.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Jelly is a tiny black-and-white boy looking for his very first home. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Jelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/ivory with mostly black

Cream/ivory with mostly black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Green Bean Casserole is a uniquely colored young cat with a fun name to match. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to be playful and curious.

👉 Meet Green Bean Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/ivory and black

Cream/ivory and black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Pumpkin Pie is a young medium-haired beauty with a soft, fluffy look. She’s ready for a home that will brush her, play with her, and keep her safe indoors.

👉 Meet Pumpkin Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black with white

Mostly black with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Pasadena Humane

Phone: (626) 792-7151

Cornbread is a striking black-and-white youngster. He’s at a great age for bonding with his new people and settling into a routine.

👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shelter ID: A5807874

A5807874 Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Color: Orange

Orange Weight: Approx. 12 lbs

Approx. 12 lbs Background: Came in as a stray; likely former community cat

Came in as a stray; likely former community cat Medical: Being treated for a sore front paw; a health waiver may be required

Being treated for a sore front paw; a health waiver may be required Shelter: United Hope for Animals LA

Phone: (626) 325-8442

Samuel is described as a big, solid orange boy with a gorgeous tawny coat and soft green eyes. His stray hold has cleared, and he’s now ready to find a home that can love him and keep an eye on his healing paw.

👉 Meet SAMUEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shelter ID: A5789652

A5789652 Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Color: White and orange

White and orange Weight: 10.3 lbs (on 8/6)

10.3 lbs (on 8/6) Medical: Microchipped and vaccinated

and Background: Returned by previous owner

Returned by previous owner Shelter: United Hope for Animals LA

Phone: (626) 325-8442

Luke is a handsome white-and-orange cat with soft green eyes and a love for feather toys. He was returned after some time in a home and is now looking for a stable, forever family.

👉 Meet LUKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pasadena, CA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these cats with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Every share and visit helps them get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.