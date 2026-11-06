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🐱 Pasadena Cats Ready for Adoption — Kittens & Adults Waiting for You
Looking for a feline friend in Pasadena, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a loving home. All details below come straight from their shelter listings.
Jelly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Jelly is a tiny black-and-white boy looking for his very first home. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance as he grows.
👉 Meet Jelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Green Bean Casserole
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/ivory with mostly black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Green Bean Casserole is a uniquely colored young cat with a fun name to match. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to be playful and curious.
👉 Meet Green Bean Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin Pie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/ivory and black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Pumpkin Pie is a young medium-haired beauty with a soft, fluffy look. She’s ready for a home that will brush her, play with her, and keep her safe indoors.
👉 Meet Pumpkin Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cornbread
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Pasadena Humane
- Phone: (626) 792-7151
Cornbread is a striking black-and-white youngster. He’s at a great age for bonding with his new people and settling into a routine.
👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAMUEL
- Shelter ID: A5807874
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 6 years)
- Gender: Male (neutered)
- Color: Orange
- Weight: Approx. 12 lbs
- Background: Came in as a stray; likely former community cat
- Medical: Being treated for a sore front paw; a health waiver may be required
- Shelter: United Hope for Animals LA
- Phone: (626) 325-8442
Samuel is described as a big, solid orange boy with a gorgeous tawny coat and soft green eyes. His stray hold has cleared, and he’s now ready to find a home that can love him and keep an eye on his healing paw.
👉 Meet SAMUEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LUKE
- Shelter ID: A5789652
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male (neutered)
- Color: White and orange
- Weight: 10.3 lbs (on 8/6)
- Medical: Microchipped and vaccinated
- Background: Returned by previous owner
- Shelter: United Hope for Animals LA
- Phone: (626) 325-8442
Luke is a handsome white-and-orange cat with soft green eyes and a love for feather toys. He was returned after some time in a home and is now looking for a stable, forever family.
👉 Meet LUKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pasadena, CA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these cats with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Every share and visit helps them get one step closer to a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.