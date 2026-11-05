💰 Pasadena Accounting & Finance – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Pasadena’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid openings from mid-level to senior leadership. If you’re in audit or tax and want strong pay plus growth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ascend (for Lucas Horsfall )

Ascend (for ) Location: Pasadena, CA (hybrid; also Irvine office)

(hybrid; also Irvine office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 per year

Lead multiple assurance engagements, manage client relationships, and mentor audit staff at a long-established local CPA firm with a “family feel.” This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in public audit, an active CPA, and want leadership responsibility, flexible PTO, 401(k) match, and room to grow.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $110,000 per year (California range)

Great fit if you have at least 1 year of audit experience and want to deepen your skills with retail clients at a top 10 national firm. You’ll handle complex audit areas, help prep financials, and get strong training, benefits, and support toward your CPA.

Employer: Weaver

Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,000 – $290,000 (California metro range)

High-impact leadership role for a CPA with 7+ years in tax who enjoys client-facing work, team development, and business development. You’ll work with private equity–backed companies and high-net-worth clients, with flexible time off, strong benefits, and in-house CPE and leadership coaching.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.