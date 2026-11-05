🍽️ Pasadena Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pasadena’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good teams, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Hook Burger Restaurant Group

Hook Burger Restaurant Group Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$22.75/hour + bi-weekly credit card tips

Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid training, free meals, employee discount

Lead shifts at a busy burger spot with a focus on quality, service, and community. Great fit if you have restaurant leadership experience, can work nights, weekends, and holidays, and want growth opportunities with solid benefits.

Employer: Pasadena Grove Health Center

Pasadena Grove Health Center Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Part-time, Full-time (rotating schedule)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Benefits (for full-time): Health, dental, vision; plus PTO, paid sick time, flexible schedule

Cook for 50–70 patients in a 71-bed skilled nursing facility under a licensed Dietary Services Manager. Good for someone who can follow recipes, handle large-batch cooking, keep high sanitation standards, and wants a stable healthcare setting.

Employer: The Raymond 1886

The Raymond 1886 Location: Pasadena, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve in a casual-fine dining restaurant with an innovative menu and strong cocktail program. Best for someone with 5+ years of fine/casual dining experience, strong steps-of-service skills, and current CA Food Handler & RBS certifications who enjoys a fast-paced, guest-focused floor.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—Pasadena spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.