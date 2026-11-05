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🍽️ Pasadena Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pasadena’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good teams, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Assistant Leader – Hook Burger Restaurant Group
- Employer: Hook Burger Restaurant Group
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$22.75/hour + bi-weekly credit card tips
- Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid training, free meals, employee discount
Lead shifts at a busy burger spot with a focus on quality, service, and community. Great fit if you have restaurant leadership experience, can work nights, weekends, and holidays, and want growth opportunities with solid benefits.
Cook – Skilled Nursing Facility (Part-time / Full-time)
- Employer: Pasadena Grove Health Center
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Type: Part-time, Full-time (rotating schedule)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
- Benefits (for full-time): Health, dental, vision; plus PTO, paid sick time, flexible schedule
Cook for 50–70 patients in a 71-bed skilled nursing facility under a licensed Dietary Services Manager. Good for someone who can follow recipes, handle large-batch cooking, keep high sanitation standards, and wants a stable healthcare setting.
Restaurant Server – The Raymond 1886
- Employer: The Raymond 1886
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Serve in a casual-fine dining restaurant with an innovative menu and strong cocktail program. Best for someone with 5+ years of fine/casual dining experience, strong steps-of-service skills, and current CA Food Handler & RBS certifications who enjoys a fast-paced, guest-focused floor.
If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—Pasadena spots tend to fill roles quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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