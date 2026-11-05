💻 Pasadena IT Jobs: Multiple NASA-Focused Roles $40–200K+

Pasadena’s tech scene around NASA JPL is busy right now, with solid roles from entry-level help desk to high-end architecture.

Here are several IT openings worth a look:

Employer: Columbus Technologies

Columbus Technologies Location: Pasadena, CA (onsite)

Pasadena, CA (onsite) Type: Full-time, 13-month contract , W2 with benefits, 9/80 schedule

Full-time, , W2 with benefits, Pay: $60–$80/hour + benefits

Senior SharePoint role supporting JPL’s Collaboration & Engineering Platform (multiple farms, IIS/SQL, PowerShell, AD/ADFS). Good fit if you have 6+ years with SharePoint 2013–2019 and want complex, mission-focused work.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Pasadena, CA (onsite, must live locally)

Pasadena, CA (onsite, must live locally) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Full-time, 40 hrs/week Pay: Likely $162,037 – $219,227/year (experience/location dependent)

Lead enterprise architecture for NASA JPL IT services, including cloud, AI tools, cybersecurity, and 24/7 operations. Great for a seasoned architect with 5+ years experience in complex federal or NASA/JPL environments who wants to drive strategy and innovation.

Employer: Bay Systems Consulting, Inc. (BSC)

Bay Systems Consulting, Inc. (BSC) Location: Pasadena, CA – NASA JPL (onsite)

Pasadena, CA – (onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21.25/hour + benefits

Front-line help desk role supporting JPL users on hardware, software, and network issues. Good entry point if you have a Bachelor’s in CS or related field (or equivalent experience) and want hands-on support work in a high-profile environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—NASA/JPL contractors post related roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.