🍽️ Parsonsfield, ME Food & Camp Kitchen Jobs – Multiple Roles

Parsonsfield doesn’t post a ton of jobs, so when food and camp roles pop up, they’re worth a look. These are solid options if you like fast-paced work and friendly, local vibes.

Employer: Haffner's

Haffner's Location: Parsonsfield, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $21.00 per hour

Perks: Eligible for up to $300 sign-on bonus, on-demand pay, food discounts, fuel discounts, health/dental & tuition reimbursement for full-time, advancement paths

Work in a busy convenience store deli, making food, helping customers, and keeping things clean and safe. Good fit if you like people, want steady hours, and are interested in moving up over time.

Note: This same role is also listed under Energy North Group, but it’s the same Haffner’s position, so you only need to apply once.

Employer: Wolfoods, Inc.

Location: Parsonsfield, ME (on-site at a rural summer camp)

Type: Full-time, seasonal (May–Sept)

Schedule: Minimum 6 days / 70 hours per week , live-in

Minimum , live-in Perks: Competitive seasonal pay, bonus, free room & board, travel allowance

Lead a camp kitchen team serving scratch-cooked meals to campers all summer. This is a live-in, high-energy role for someone with at least 2 years of commercial kitchen leadership who’s ready for long weeks, big batches, and a fun camp setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers in small towns tend to hire in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.