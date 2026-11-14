Parsons’ healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned provider or just getting started. Here are several local roles worth a look right now.

Employer: Labette Health

Labette Health Location: Parsons, KS

Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Salary: Not listed

BE/BC Urologist role joining a Mayo Clinic–trained urologist and APRN in a 99-bed, newly renovated hospital serving a 100,000+ population. Perks include a 4½-day work week, loan repayment, relocation, signing bonus, paid malpractice, and a state-of-the-art surgery department with da Vinci robotics.

Employer: Labette Health

Labette Health Location: Parsons, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: 2-year income guarantee at or above 50th percentile; income potential up to 75th percentile

BE/BC General Orthopedic Surgeon role with room for a subspecialty focus at a Top 20 Rural Hospital in the US and #1 in Kansas for orthopedic medical excellence (2025). Offers strong income potential, signing bonus, student loan repayment, moving allowance, and access to modern ORs, advanced imaging, and a full rehab/fitness center.

Employer: Labette Health

Labette Health Location: Parsons, KS

Type: Not listed (leadership RN role)

Not listed (leadership RN role) Salary: Not listed

Leadership role for an RN Case Management Director overseeing Case Management, Social Services, Discharge Planning, Project RED, Transitional Care Management, and Utilization Review. Requires a Kansas RN license, 3+ years acute care nursing, 3+ years case management/utilization review, and prior leadership, with a mix of direct case management and department oversight.

Employer: Presbyterian Manors of Mid America – Parsons Presbyterian Manor

Location: Parsons, KS

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Starting at $16.00/hour plus shift & weekend differentials; additional pay based on experience

PRN Certified Nursing Assistant role in a faith-based, not-for-profit senior living community focused on person-centered care. Offers a premium pay plan, plus benefits like nursing loan payment program, education scholarships, health/dental/vision, 403(b), and employee discounts.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.