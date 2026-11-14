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🏥 Parsons, KS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Strong Benefits
Parsons’ healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned provider or just getting started. Here are several local roles worth a look right now.
JOIN OUR GROWING UROLOGY TEAM
- Employer: Labette Health
- Location: Parsons, KS
- Type: Full-time, hospital-employed
- Salary: Not listed
BE/BC Urologist role joining a Mayo Clinic–trained urologist and APRN in a 99-bed, newly renovated hospital serving a 100,000+ population. Perks include a 4½-day work week, loan repayment, relocation, signing bonus, paid malpractice, and a state-of-the-art surgery department with da Vinci robotics.
GENERAL ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON OPPORTUNITY AT NATIONALLY RANKED FACILITY
- Employer: Labette Health
- Location: Parsons, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: 2-year income guarantee at or above 50th percentile; income potential up to 75th percentile
BE/BC General Orthopedic Surgeon role with room for a subspecialty focus at a Top 20 Rural Hospital in the US and #1 in Kansas for orthopedic medical excellence (2025). Offers strong income potential, signing bonus, student loan repayment, moving allowance, and access to modern ORs, advanced imaging, and a full rehab/fitness center.
Case Management Director, RN
- Employer: Labette Health
- Location: Parsons, KS
- Type: Not listed (leadership RN role)
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership role for an RN Case Management Director overseeing Case Management, Social Services, Discharge Planning, Project RED, Transitional Care Management, and Utilization Review. Requires a Kansas RN license, 3+ years acute care nursing, 3+ years case management/utilization review, and prior leadership, with a mix of direct case management and department oversight.
Health Services CNA PRN
- Employer: Presbyterian Manors of Mid America – Parsons Presbyterian Manor
- Location: Parsons, KS
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Starting at $16.00/hour plus shift & weekend differentials; additional pay based on experience
PRN Certified Nursing Assistant role in a faith-based, not-for-profit senior living community focused on person-centered care. Offers a premium pay plan, plus benefits like nursing loan payment program, education scholarships, health/dental/vision, 403(b), and employee discounts.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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