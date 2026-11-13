Parsons manufacturing is busy right now, especially in aerospace parts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles at Ducommun are worth a look.

Employer: Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated Location: Parsons, KS (3333 Main Street)

(3333 Main Street) Type: Full-time, A Shift

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run CNC machines and machining centers to make precision metal and nonmetal parts for passenger and military aircraft. Good fit if you can read blueprints, use calipers and micrometers, and like solving machining problems while keeping multiple machines running.

Employer: Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated Location: Parsons, KS (3333 Main Street)

(3333 Main Street) Type: Full-time, D Shift (Thu–Sun, 6:00pm–6:00am after training)

Salary: Not listed

Run heavy-duty hydraulic and mechanical presses to bend and form metal parts. You’ll install dies, adjust press stroke and tonnage, and check your own work—great if you like night shifts and working with big, powerful equipment.

Employer: Ducommun

Ducommun Location: Parsons, KS (3333 Main Street)

(3333 Main Street) Type: Full-time, C Shift (Thu–Sun, 6:00am–6:00pm)

Salary: Not listed

Operate cleaning and chemical process lines that remove oil, grease, and dirt from metal parts. This role is for you if you’re detail-focused, can handle hazardous materials safely, and don’t mind long day shifts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.