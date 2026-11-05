📢 Nov 10 workshop: Avoid holiday scams and ID theft

📢 Holiday scam & ID theft safety workshop in Parsippany

Learn how to protect yourself from scams and identity theft around the holiday season at an upcoming workshop on November 10, 2026.

Space is limited, and sign-up is required.

To register, stop in at the hosting office (as noted in the original announcement) or call:

973-263-7351

973-263-7352

If you shop online, get lots of holiday emails, or worry about fraud, this session can help you spot scams and keep your personal information safer.