🚔 Parrish, AL Public Safety Roundup: Several Armed Security Roles

Parrish has a small but strong security job market right now, with a focus on armed roles at industrial and power facilities. If you have law enforcement, military, or security experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Alabama Power / Southern Company

Alabama Power / Location: Parrish, AL (Plant Gorgas)

(Plant Gorgas) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role protects generation plants, corporate HQ, and critical power systems using video surveillance, access control, and intrusion alarms. Best fit if you have 3+ years in law enforcement, military, or industrial security, can work 24/7 shifts/holidays, and can qualify for an armed permit and annual firearms re-certification.

Employer: Walden Security

Location: Parrish, AL

Type: Full-time (First Shift)

Pay: $23/hour

You’ll protect industrial or commercial sites from fire, vandalism, and illegal entry. Requires armed security license, ability to pass background and drug test, and military or law enforcement experience; offers same-day job offers, extensive training, tuition reimbursement, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and flexible schedules.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, check the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.