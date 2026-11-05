Rodeo Royalty Storybook Readings at Parowan Library

The Iron County Rodeo Royalty will hold special storybook readings at the Parowan Library on November 10 and November 12, sharing classic children’s stories that will be featured in the Storybook Parade on November 14 along Cedar City Main Street. Families can pick up the official Storybook Parade Reading List and Coloring Page at the Parowan Library or download them for free at ironcountyfair.net. More information: https://ironcountyfair.net

This content is adapted from materials provided by Iron County Event Center and Iron County Fair