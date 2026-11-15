Parma’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and senior care roles popping up often. If you’re an NP, PA, or LPN, there are solid options here to build a stable, patient-focused career close to home.

Employer: Hometown Urgent Care & Occupational Health

Hometown Urgent Care & Occupational Health Location: Parma, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a Primary Care Provider / Advanced Practice Provider (NP or PA) seeing patients across the lifespan in a team-based, collaborative clinic. You’ll handle exams, diagnosis, in-scope procedures, urgent interventions, and patient education, using E-ClinicalWorks and working closely with ENT, surgical, and medical subspecialists. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, malpractice coverage, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: WellNow Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care Location: Parma, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another Primary Care Provider / Advanced Practice Provider (NP or PA) role focused on comprehensive primary care for all ages. You’ll manage a broad patient panel, perform outpatient procedures, coordinate with specialists, and document in E-ClinicalWorks, with a strong focus on prevention, education, and continuity of care. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, HSA, life insurance, malpractice coverage, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (recruited by SonicJobs )

Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (recruited by ) Location: Parma, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $26.60 – $35.50/hour

Serve as an LPN Medication Nurse in a senior living community, focusing on safe med administration, health monitoring, and accurate clinical documentation. You’ll follow the Six Rights of Medication Administration, track changes in residents’ health, and help keep seniors safe and comfortable. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life and disability plans, retirement savings, PTO, sick time, holiday pay, myFlexPay, tuition reimbursement, and potential bonuses.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick, tailored resume this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.