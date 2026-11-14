Parma’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re newer to the field or bringing a few years of experience. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Parma, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly, with bonuses)

Hands-on role helping customers with truck and trailer rentals, returns, and basic equipment checks. This one stands out for “Hire Fast, Pay Fast”, paid working interviews, a $100 hiring bonus, and a $300 cash bonus after certification, plus a long list of benefits (health, 401(k), paid time off, discounts, and more).

Employer: XPO

Location: Parma, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay starts at $22.10/hour

Office-based freight and shipping support role: billing shipments, fixing documentation errors, and helping customers with tracking, quotes, and billing questions. You’ll need 2+ years of customer service experience, and in return you get health insurance on day one, 401(k) with company match, PTO your first year, 9 paid holidays, and education assistance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.