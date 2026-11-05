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🏥 Parma, OH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Parma’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from leadership roles to flexible therapy and travel tech gigs. If you’re in medical or mental health, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and goals.
Mental Health Therapist – Flexible Hybrid Schedule
- Employer: Tree of Life Therapy + Self-Care
- Location: Parma, OH (in-office at least 1 day/week + telehealth)
- Type: Other (full-time or part-time)
- Pay: $35.00 – $52.00 per hour
Work with children, teens, and adults using CBT, DBT, and other evidence-based approaches while making your own schedule. Associates and fully licensed clinicians (LSW, LPC, LISW, LPCC, MFT, etc.) get admin/billing support, steady referrals, and growth opportunities in a supportive, clinician-focused practice.
Radiology Specialty Tech I – CT & X-Ray (Days, Parma Health Center)
- Employer: The MetroHealth System
- Location: Parma, OH (Parma Health Center)
- Type: Full-time (80 hours biweekly, 5x8s, 9:00a–5:30p)
- Pay: Not listed
- Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on bonus for external applicants
Dual-modality role (CT & X-ray) with cross-training, working with trauma, stroke, cancer, and more in a busy outpatient setting. You’ll use ACR-accredited equipment, collaborate with a full care team, and get tuition reimbursement, certification incentives, OPERS retirement, and strong MetroHealth benefits.
Travel CT Technologist – Hospital Contract
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Parma, OH (partner hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: $1,822 – $2,017 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)
- Duration: 13-week contract, possible extension
Take your CT skills on the road with a PM-shift travel contract that offers solid weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and day-one benefits. Ideal if you have ARRT, BLS, and 1–2 years of radiology experience and want variety and fast-paced hospital work.
Director of Nursing (DON) – Senior Living Community
- Employer: Otterbein SeniorLife
- Location: Parma, OH
- Type: Full-time (leadership)
- Pay: Not listed
Lead nursing for a 5-star elder care community, overseeing care across multiple levels (independent, assisted, nursing, memory care, rehab). This RN leadership role comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, DailyPay access, and strong faith-based mission support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact units can often be adjusted with the recruiter or hiring manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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