🏥 Parma, OH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Parma’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from leadership roles to flexible therapy and travel tech gigs. If you’re in medical or mental health, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and goals.

Employer: Tree of Life Therapy + Self-Care

Tree of Life Therapy + Self-Care Location: Parma, OH (in-office at least 1 day/week + telehealth)

(in-office at least 1 day/week + telehealth) Type: Other (full-time or part-time)

Other (full-time or part-time) Pay: $35.00 – $52.00 per hour

Work with children, teens, and adults using CBT, DBT, and other evidence-based approaches while making your own schedule. Associates and fully licensed clinicians (LSW, LPC, LISW, LPCC, MFT, etc.) get admin/billing support, steady referrals, and growth opportunities in a supportive, clinician-focused practice.

Employer: The MetroHealth System

Location: Parma, OH (Parma Health Center)

(Parma Health Center) Type: Full-time (80 hours biweekly, 5x8s, 9:00a–5:30p)

(80 hours biweekly, 5x8s, 9:00a–5:30p) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on bonus for external applicants

Dual-modality role (CT & X-ray) with cross-training, working with trauma, stroke, cancer, and more in a busy outpatient setting. You’ll use ACR-accredited equipment, collaborate with a full care team, and get tuition reimbursement, certification incentives, OPERS retirement, and strong MetroHealth benefits.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Parma, OH (partner hospital)

(partner hospital) Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $1,822 – $2,017 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts) Duration: 13-week contract, possible extension

Take your CT skills on the road with a PM-shift travel contract that offers solid weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and day-one benefits. Ideal if you have ARRT, BLS, and 1–2 years of radiology experience and want variety and fast-paced hospital work.

Employer: Otterbein SeniorLife

Location: Parma, OH

Type: Full-time (leadership)

Full-time (leadership) Pay: Not listed

Lead nursing for a 5-star elder care community, overseeing care across multiple levels (independent, assisted, nursing, memory care, rehab). This RN leadership role comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, DailyPay access, and strong faith-based mission support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact units can often be adjusted with the recruiter or hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.