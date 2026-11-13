Looking for a fun new friend to join your family? These adoptable kittens in Parlier, CA are full of personality and waiting for a loving home.

Nickname: Chorizo

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings - Sanctuary

Phone: (559) 638-0490

If you want a kitten with a big personality in a tiny body, Chorizo is your guy. Like his spicy name, he adds extra “flavor” wherever he goes. He’s curious, confident, and affectionate, always ready to investigate toys, chase feather wands, and trot over to say hello. Chorizo loves people and never misses a chance for pets and attention.

👉 Meet Chorizo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Blossom

Breed: Russian Blue mix

Russian Blue mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings - Sanctuary

Phone: (559) 638-0490

Blossom is cute, smart, and brave all at once. Named after the leader of the Powerpuff Girls, this gorgeous Russian Blue mix is always ready for her next adventure. She has a curious mind, playful spirit, and sweet personality that makes people fall in love. From zooming around the room to cuddling up, she tackles life with confidence and charm.

👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Buttercup

Breed: Russian Blue mix

Russian Blue mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings - Sanctuary

Phone: (559) 638-0490

Buttercup is a tiny kitten with a big, fearless personality. Named after the toughest Powerpuff Girl, she loves pouncing on toy mice, exploring every corner, and wrestling with her kitten friends. Under that tough-girl name is a cuddly sweetheart who melts into your arms when playtime is over.

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Poppy

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (torbie)

Domestic Shorthair (torbie) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings - Sanctuary

Phone: (559) 638-0490

Poppy is a beautiful torbie whose coat looks like a painted swirl of orange, brown, and black. She brings extra color and charm wherever she goes. Poppy is curious and playful, chasing toys, exploring every corner, and then curling up for a cozy nap when she’s done.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Ricky

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings - Sanctuary

Phone: (559) 638-0490

Ricky is a gentle, sweet and playful kitten. He may not demand attention right away, but with a soft glance and curious sniff, he soon becomes your buddy. He loves chasing toys, exploring, and turning everyday moments into little adventures. After playtime, he’s happiest curled up beside you, purring like you’ve been friends forever.

👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Parlier, CA, consider visiting The Cat House on the Kings - Sanctuary or calling (559) 638-0490 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles or stopping by could help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.