Veterans 5K Run & Walk at Parlier High Nov. 7

Parlier Unified School District will host a Salute to Our Veterans 5K Run & Walk on Saturday, November 7, at 8:00 a.m. at Parlier High School. The event will include a free raffle with a chance to win 1 of 9 bikes, plus free T-shirts, Starbucks coffee, water, and fresh produce. Register here: https://t.co/kelPwHGEni

This content is adapted from materials provided by Parlier Unified School District