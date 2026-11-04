🛒 Parkville, MD Retail Jobs – Multiple Lowe’s Roles at $15+/hr

Parkville’s retail scene is steady right now, and Lowe’s is doing a big hiring push. If you like staying active, helping customers, and working around home projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Parkville, MD

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $15.00 – $16.20 per hour

Build and refresh in-store displays, update signs and prices, and keep products easy to find. This role is great if you like hands-on work, steady weekday hours, and access to strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Parkville, MD

Type: Full-time, Opening shift

Pay: $15.00 – $16.20 per hour

Help customers load purchases, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot safe and tidy. Good fit if you like staying on your feet, working with your hands, and being the go-to helper for both DIY shoppers and Pro customers.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Parkville, MD

Type: Part-time, Flexible schedule

Pay: $15.00 – $16.20 per hour

Pick and stage online and in-store orders so customers get the right items on time. This is a solid option if you want flexible hours, like using tech on the job, and don’t mind learning to use equipment like forklifts (training/certification provided).

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.