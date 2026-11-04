🏥 Parksley, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Night Shift Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Parksley, VA, especially for night-shift nurses and CNAs. If you like a smaller-town feel but want strong benefits and pay, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Parksley, VA

Type: Part-time (with full-time options listed)

Part-time (with full-time options listed) Pay: Starting at $20.00/hour

Shift: Nights

Work in a skilled nursing facility helping residents with daily care, comfort, and safety. This role comes with daily pay options, strong PTO and benefits, and chances to grow your career with education and tuition support.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Parksley, VA

Type: Part-time (with full-time options listed)

Part-time (with full-time options listed) Pay: Starting at $33.00/hour

Shift: Nights

Lead the care team in a skilled nursing setting—assess residents, manage care plans, and supervise CNAs. Offers daily pay, comprehensive medical, dental, and vision, 401(k), and access to student loan help through the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes program if you meet the criteria.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Parksley, VA

Type: Part-time (with full-time options listed)

Part-time (with full-time options listed) Pay: Starting at $42.00/hour

Shift: Nights

Provide and oversee nursing care, create care plans, and guide the team in a skilled nursing facility. This role stands out with daily pay, strong benefits and PTO, loan forgiveness programs, and visa/Green Card sponsorship opportunities for international RNs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these listings mention both part-time and full-time options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.