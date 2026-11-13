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Marjory Stoneman Douglas Infielder Salvador Lopez Commits to Xavier University
By Matt Rothman,3 days ago
Marjory Stoneman Douglas infielder Salvador Lopez is taking his baseball career to the next level after officially committing to Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. “It feels great to commit after all the hard work I’ve put in throughout the years since I first started playing baseball,” Lopez said. “It’s a special feeling to see all that hard work pay off. At the same time, I know this is only the beginning. The hard work doesn’t stop here, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”