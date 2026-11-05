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Parkland Mayor Rich Walker Addresses Amendment 3’s Impact on City Budget and Services
By Sharon Aron Baron,8 days ago
Parkland Mayor Rich Walker says the city is preparing for potential budget cuts and service changes after Florida voters approved Amendment 3, which will increase homestead property tax exemption. In a Facebook statement addressing the amendment’s passage, Walker said Parkland has maintained a fiscally responsible approach to managing its finances,...