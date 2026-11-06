📅 Thanksgiving Crafternoons for kids ages 6–12

📅 Thanksgiving craft drop-in for kids at the library

Bring the kids to Parkesburg Free Library for Thanksgiving-themed crafts happening alongside Parkesburg’s Jingle & Mingle at Minch Park.

Drop in during either Crafternoon window:

Friday, Nov 20, 12:00–6:00 PM

Saturday, Nov 21, 12:00–4:00 PM

Details:

Recommended for kids ages 6–12

Registration is not required — come anytime during the listed hours

A fun, easy stop if you’re already out for Jingle & Mingle or just looking for a cozy craft activity for the kids.