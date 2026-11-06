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Parkesburg
📅 Thanksgiving Crafternoons for kids ages 6–12
8 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving craft drop-in for kids at the library
Bring the kids to Parkesburg Free Library for Thanksgiving-themed crafts happening alongside Parkesburg’s Jingle & Mingle at Minch Park.
Drop in during either Crafternoon window:
- Friday, Nov 20, 12:00–6:00 PM
- Saturday, Nov 21, 12:00–4:00 PM
Details:
- Recommended for kids ages 6–12
- Registration is not required — come anytime during the listed hours
A fun, easy stop if you’re already out for Jingle & Mingle or just looking for a cozy craft activity for the kids.
More Info: Thanksgiving Crafternoons - Ages 6-12 | Parkesburg...
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