Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Parkesburg

📅 Thanksgiving Crafternoons for kids ages 6–12

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbuFd_1GoP0cdU00

📅 Thanksgiving craft drop-in for kids at the library

Bring the kids to Parkesburg Free Library for Thanksgiving-themed crafts happening alongside Parkesburg’s Jingle & Mingle at Minch Park.

Drop in during either Crafternoon window:

  • Friday, Nov 20, 12:00–6:00 PM
  • Saturday, Nov 21, 12:00–4:00 PM

Details:

  • Recommended for kids ages 6–12
  • Registration is not required — come anytime during the listed hours

A fun, easy stop if you’re already out for Jingle & Mingle or just looking for a cozy craft activity for the kids.

More Info: Thanksgiving Crafternoons - Ages 6-12 | Parkesburg...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments