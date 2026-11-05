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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Parkesburg, PA
Parkesburg has a few solid front-line roles open right now, from gym desk to auto parts. Good options if you like helping people face-to-face.
FT Customer Service Representative (Evening Shift)
- Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness)
- Location: Parkesburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $12/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:30pm – 11:30pm
Front-desk role at Planet Fitness helping members check in, sign up, and feel welcome. Comes with hourly raises over time, PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health, dental, vision, and a free Black Card membership.
FT Customer Service Representative (Early Morning Shift)
- Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness)
- Location: Parkesburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $12/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4:45am – 12:45pm
Same role and benefits as the evening shift, but for early birds who like to be done by early afternoon. You’ll greet members, answer questions, sell drinks/merch, and help keep the club clean and safe.
Retail Parts Pro
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Parkesburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Higher-level retail role for folks with 3–5 years of auto parts experience. You’ll help DIY customers with parts lookups, troubleshooting, and installs like batteries and wipers, plus handle key-holder duties and store standards.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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