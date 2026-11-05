🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Parkesburg, PA

Parkesburg has a few solid front-line roles open right now, from gym desk to auto parts. Good options if you like helping people face-to-face.

Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness)

National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness) Location: Parkesburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $12/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:30pm – 11:30pm

Front-desk role at Planet Fitness helping members check in, sign up, and feel welcome. Comes with hourly raises over time, PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health, dental, vision, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness)

National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness) Location: Parkesburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $12/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4:45am – 12:45pm

Same role and benefits as the evening shift, but for early birds who like to be done by early afternoon. You’ll greet members, answer questions, sell drinks/merch, and help keep the club clean and safe.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Parkesburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Higher-level retail role for folks with 3–5 years of auto parts experience. You’ll help DIY customers with parts lookups, troubleshooting, and installs like batteries and wipers, plus handle key-holder duties and store standards.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.