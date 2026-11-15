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🏥 Parkersburg WV Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Parkersburg is hot right now for healthcare travelers and local clinicians, especially in radiology and home-based care. If you’re open to nights or flexible schedules, there’s a lot to pick from.
Tech – X-Ray Technologist (Travel)
Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, full-time nights (3x12s, 7p–7:30a, 6 on / 8 off)
Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)
Travel RAD Tech role with a Joint Commission–certified agency offering day-1 health, dental, vision, weekly pay, and strong recruiter support.
Travel Radiology Technologist – X-Ray – $2,171/wk
Employer: Care Team Solutions
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr overnights
Pay: Approx. $2,171/week gross
X-ray tech contract for travelers with 2+ years recent X-ray experience, plus perks like early pay, student loan reimbursement, and free mental health tele-visits.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,233/wk
Employer: Aequor Allied Division
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
Pay: Approx. $2,233/week gross
Radiology Tech/X-ray travel role with a standard 13-week contract and solid national-agency backing.
Travel Radiology Technologist – Hospital – up to ~$2,332/wk
Employer: VyTalent Solutions
Location: Parkersburg, WV – Hospital setting
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 7p–7:30a
Pay: Range $2,221–$2,332/week gross
Night-shift RAD Tech contract in a hospital with 401(k) match, PTO options, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.
Cert Patient Care Tech – ACU FT AM
Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
Location: 800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Acute Care Unit
Pay: Not listed
Hands-on patient care tech role on an acute care unit, ideal if you’re a CNA/PCT wanting hospital experience under RN supervision.
Travel Radiology Technologist – X-Ray – $4,339/wk
Employer: AHS Staffing
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 72 hrs/week, 3x12 nights
Pay: Estimated $4,339/week gross (includes stipends)
High-hour X-ray Tech contract with housing or housing allowance, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,311/wk
Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Pay: Approx. $2,311/week gross
Night-shift RAD Tech role with a travel-focused agency offering medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).
Travel X-Ray Technologist – $2,385/wk
Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Pay: Approx. $2,385/week gross
X-ray travel contract from a nurse-founded agency known for high pay packages and a “family feel”.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – X-Ray – $2,118/wk
Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Pay: Approx. $2,118/week gross
Night X-ray Tech role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and license reimbursement.
RN – Private Duty Homecare – $28–$33/hr
Employer: Maxim Healthcare
Location: Parkersburg, WV (home-based care)
Type: Part-time (FT and PRN also available)
Pay: $28–$33/hour, weekly pay
1:1 homecare nursing with flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k), and health benefits, great if you want slower pace and deeper patient relationships.
Travel X-Ray Technician – $2,295/wk
Employer: Nightingale Nurses
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Pay: Approx. $2,295/week gross
Night X-ray Tech contract with a long-standing travel agency focused on high pay and full-service support.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,040/wk
Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Pay: Approx. $2,040/week gross
X-ray Tech nights with day-one health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and vacation bonuses.
Travel X-Ray Technologist – $2,214/wk
Employer: ARMStaffing
Location: Parkersburg, WV – Acute care
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights (7p–7:30a, alternating weekends)
Pay: Approx. $2,214/week gross
Night X-ray Tech role using EPIC, with medical benefits and company-matched 401(k).
Registered Nurse – Flexible Schedule (Home Health)
Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.
Location: Parkersburg, WV (in-home care)
Type: FT, PT, PRN – very flexible
Pay: Not listed (daily pay option)
Home health RN role with true schedule flexibility, daily pay option, and 1:1 care, ideal if you want work–life balance.
Travel X-Ray Tech – $2,333/wk (Days)
Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 7a–7:30p
Pay: Approx. $2,333/week gross
Day-shift X-ray Tech contract with weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,193/wk
Employer: Focus Staff
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
Pay: Approx. $2,193/week gross
Traveler-first X-ray Tech role with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, housing support, and bonuses.
Travel X-Ray Technologist – $2,272/wk
Employer: Solomon Page
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
Pay: Approx. $2,272/week gross
X-ray Tech contract with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP stock plan, and referral bonuses.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,047/wk
Employer: Uniti Med
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Pay: Approx. $2,047/week gross
Night X-ray Tech role with day-one Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision, and license reimbursement.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,185/wk
Employer: Coast Medical Service
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Pay: Approx. $2,185/week gross
X-ray Tech contract with a top-rated agency that guarantees stipends on facility call-offs and on-call shifts.
Caregiver – Developmental Disabilities – $14.75/hr
Employer: REM Community Services / Sevita
Location: Parkersburg, WV
Type: Full-time, days (Sun–Wed, 6a–2p)
Pay: $14.75/hour, daily pay option
Direct support role in community-based homes, helping adults with disabilities with daily living, community outings, and life skills, plus benefits and 401(k) with 3% match.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while it’s fresh—travel and hospital roles in Parkersburg are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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