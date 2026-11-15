Parkersburg is hot right now for healthcare travelers and local clinicians, especially in radiology and home-based care. If you’re open to nights or flexible schedules, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, full-time nights (3x12s, 7p–7:30a, 6 on / 8 off)

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Travel RAD Tech role with a Joint Commission–certified agency offering day-1 health, dental, vision, weekly pay, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Care Team Solutions

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr overnights

Pay: Approx. $2,171/week gross

X-ray tech contract for travelers with 2+ years recent X-ray experience, plus perks like early pay, student loan reimbursement, and free mental health tele-visits.

Employer: Aequor Allied Division

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,233/week gross

Radiology Tech/X-ray travel role with a standard 13-week contract and solid national-agency backing.

Employer: VyTalent Solutions

Location: Parkersburg, WV – Hospital setting

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 7p–7:30a

Pay: Range $2,221–$2,332/week gross

Night-shift RAD Tech contract in a hospital with 401(k) match, PTO options, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: 800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Acute Care Unit

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on patient care tech role on an acute care unit, ideal if you’re a CNA/PCT wanting hospital experience under RN supervision.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 72 hrs/week, 3x12 nights

Pay: Estimated $4,339/week gross (includes stipends)

High-hour X-ray Tech contract with housing or housing allowance, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: Approx. $2,311/week gross

Night-shift RAD Tech role with a travel-focused agency offering medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: Approx. $2,385/week gross

X-ray travel contract from a nurse-founded agency known for high pay packages and a “family feel”.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: Approx. $2,118/week gross

Night X-ray Tech role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Parkersburg, WV (home-based care)

Type: Part-time (FT and PRN also available)

Pay: $28–$33/hour, weekly pay

1:1 homecare nursing with flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k), and health benefits, great if you want slower pace and deeper patient relationships.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: Approx. $2,295/week gross

Night X-ray Tech contract with a long-standing travel agency focused on high pay and full-service support.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: Approx. $2,040/week gross

X-ray Tech nights with day-one health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and vacation bonuses.

Employer: ARMStaffing

Location: Parkersburg, WV – Acute care

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights (7p–7:30a, alternating weekends)

Pay: Approx. $2,214/week gross

Night X-ray Tech role using EPIC, with medical benefits and company-matched 401(k).

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Parkersburg, WV (in-home care)

Type: FT, PT, PRN – very flexible

Pay: Not listed (daily pay option)

Home health RN role with true schedule flexibility, daily pay option, and 1:1 care, ideal if you want work–life balance.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 7a–7:30p

Pay: Approx. $2,333/week gross

Day-shift X-ray Tech contract with weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,193/week gross

Traveler-first X-ray Tech role with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, housing support, and bonuses.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,272/week gross

X-ray Tech contract with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP stock plan, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: Approx. $2,047/week gross

Night X-ray Tech role with day-one Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: Approx. $2,185/week gross

X-ray Tech contract with a top-rated agency that guarantees stipends on facility call-offs and on-call shifts.

Employer: REM Community Services / Sevita

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time, days (Sun–Wed, 6a–2p)

Pay: $14.75/hour, daily pay option

Direct support role in community-based homes, helping adults with disabilities with daily living, community outings, and life skills, plus benefits and 401(k) with 3% match.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while it’s fresh—travel and hospital roles in Parkersburg are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.