Parkersburg has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from auto parts to fitness and internet service. Good options here if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role helps lead the store team, drive sales, and keep customers happy. Good fit if you have leadership skills, can work a flexible schedule, and like the idea of growing into management in automotive retail.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline customer role helping people find the right auto parts, running the register, and keeping shelves stocked. Great entry job if you’re at least 16, can lift merchandise, and want flexible hours with room to learn and grow.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time leadership position supporting the Store Manager with training staff, hitting sales goals, and managing inventory and cash. Ideal if you’ve got solid decision-making skills, can work days/nights/weekends, and want a long-term retail management path.

Employer: Planet Fitness (United FP Partners)

Location: Parkersburg, WV 26101

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy front desk role greeting members, giving tours, helping with sign-ups, and keeping the gym clean. Good for people who love fitness, enjoy talking with others, and can handle being on their feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Optimum

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes a lucrative sales compensation plan)

In-store sales role helping customers choose internet and connectivity services, answering billing questions, and solving basic tech issues. Best for someone with 1+ year retail sales experience, strong communication skills, and comfort working full-time with weekends.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.