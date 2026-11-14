Parkersburg has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from steady corporate work to flexible, build-your-own-business options. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gibbons Group

Gibbons Group Location: Parkersburg, WV (remote, U.S.-based)

Type: Part-time or Full-time, 1099 independent contractor

Salary: 100% commission-based, performance-based bonuses, residual income (no base pay listed)

Build your own life insurance and financial services business using a proven system, warm leads (no cold calling), and free training and mentorship. Fully remote with flexible hours, daily pay from carriers, and room to grow into leadership if you want to scale an agency.

Employer: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

Location: Parkersburg, WV (hybrid – in office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support client managers to maintain and grow health insurance accounts, prep proposals, run basic financial reports, and be the main contact for day-to-day client issues. Great fit if you have 3+ years of related experience (or a bachelor’s), like problem-solving, and can get a Life, Accident & Health producer license within 45 days.

Employer: Optimum

Location: Parkersburg, WV (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hit local events, community meetings, and neighborhoods to sell internet/connectivity services and grow Optimum’s presence. This is a high-energy, travel-heavy (75%+) field role with evenings/weekends, where you’ll run events, prospect, close deals, and act as a local brand ambassador.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.