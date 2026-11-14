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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Parkersburg
Looking for a new feline friend in Parkersburg, WV? These adoptable cats at the Humane Society of Parkersburg are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a family to love.
Sheep Squatch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg
- Phone: (304) 422-5541
A handsome gray-and-white youngster looking for a fresh start in a loving home.
👉 Meet Sheep Squatch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grafton Monster
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg
- Phone: (304) 422-5541
Another gray-and-white young boy who would love a safe indoor home and a soft bed.
👉 Meet Grafton Monster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meowly Cyrus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (All)
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg
- Phone: (304) 422-5541
A sleek black beauty with a superstar name, ready to settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Meowly Cyrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wood Burger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (All) / White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg
- Phone: (304) 422-5541
A striking black-and-white youngster who would love toys, treats, and a family of his own.
👉 Meet Wood Burger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wampus Cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg
- Phone: (304) 422-5541
A lovely gray-and-white young female who’s hoping for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Wampus Cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Purrlock Holmes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg
- Phone: (304) 422-5541
A dapper gray-and-white adult boy with a clever name and a lot of love to give.
👉 Meet Purrlock Holmes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Momma Cookie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby / Cream or Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg
- Phone: (304) 422-5541
Momma Cookie is a sweet, gentle tabby who has already raised her “Cookie Crew” kittens and is ready to be spoiled herself. She enjoys quiet company, soft pets, and has a calm, loving nature with a curious side.
👉 Meet Momma Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Parkersburg, WV, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Parkersburg or calling (304) 422-5541 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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