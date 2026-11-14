Looking for a new feline friend in Parkersburg, WV? These adoptable cats at the Humane Society of Parkersburg are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg

Phone: (304) 422-5541

A handsome gray-and-white youngster looking for a fresh start in a loving home.

👉 Meet Sheep Squatch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg

Phone: (304) 422-5541

Another gray-and-white young boy who would love a safe indoor home and a soft bed.

👉 Meet Grafton Monster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg

Phone: (304) 422-5541

A sleek black beauty with a superstar name, ready to settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Meowly Cyrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All) / White

Black (All) / White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg

Phone: (304) 422-5541

A striking black-and-white youngster who would love toys, treats, and a family of his own.

👉 Meet Wood Burger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg

Phone: (304) 422-5541

A lovely gray-and-white young female who’s hoping for a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Wampus Cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg

Phone: (304) 422-5541

A dapper gray-and-white adult boy with a clever name and a lot of love to give.

👉 Meet Purrlock Holmes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby / Cream or Ivory

Brown Tabby / Cream or Ivory Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Shelter: Humane Society of Parkersburg

Phone: (304) 422-5541

Momma Cookie is a sweet, gentle tabby who has already raised her “Cookie Crew” kittens and is ready to be spoiled herself. She enjoys quiet company, soft pets, and has a calm, loving nature with a curious side.

👉 Meet Momma Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Parkersburg, WV, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Parkersburg or calling (304) 422-5541 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.