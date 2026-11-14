Parkersburg’s hospitals are busy and hiring, with options for both new and experienced healthcare workers. If you’re looking to stay local or try travel nursing, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Parkersburg, WV

Salary: About $2,145 per week (estimated)

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts, 13-week assignment

This travel Med Surg RN role is great if you want strong weekly pay plus perks like day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursement. Ideal for RNs who like variety, adventure, and a fully supported travel setup.

Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: 800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (Scheduled Weekly Hours: 4), Non-Exempt

Perfect entry role if you’re starting in healthcare: you’ll help with basic patient care, vitals, hygiene, and comfort under RN supervision. Requires a high school diploma and Basic Life Support within 30 days; prior patient care experience is a plus.

Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: 800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Day shift, every 3rd weekend, Non-Exempt

In this inpatient cardiac telemetry RN role, you’ll use the full nursing process and care for monitored patients on a busy unit. Open to RNs with less than 12 months’ experience, with a clear clinical ladder (CAPE program) to grow your career and move up levels over time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.