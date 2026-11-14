undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Parkersburg WV Admin Jobs – Multiple Hospital & Office Roles
Parkersburg has some solid front-desk and office roles open right now, especially in healthcare. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.
Service Center Support PT
- Employer: FedEx Freight
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME but shift is 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM)
- Pay: $19.23/hour starting
Help keep freight moving by handling customer needs, paperwork, phone calls, and shipment data in a fast-paced office/dock setting. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like variety, and want steady afternoon hours.
Neuro/Ortho Unit Secretary 7A–7P
- Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
- Location: 800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV
- Type: Full-time, 36 hours/week, 7 AM – 7 PM
- Pay: Not listed
Front-desk role on a busy Neuro/Ortho unit doing admissions, discharges, phones, and patient record support. Great if you want to be in a clinical setting and have at least a year of clerical experience.
Float Registration
- Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
- Location: 2107 Pike Street, Parkersburg, WV
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week
- Pay: Not listed
Register patients, verify insurance, take payments, and manage paperwork in a high-volume clinic. This is a good match if you’re organized, comfortable with computers, and don’t mind being on your feet in a fast-paced environment.
Medical Receptionist – Orthopedic Clinic
- Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
- Location: 1600 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg, WV
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, day shift
- Pay: Not listed
Be the welcoming face of an orthopedic clinic—greet patients, schedule visits, prep charts, and keep the office running smoothly. Ideal if you have medical office experience and strong phone and people skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed on the employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.