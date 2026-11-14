Parkersburg has some solid front-desk and office roles open right now, especially in healthcare. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME but shift is 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM)

Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME but shift is 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM) Pay: $19.23/hour starting

Help keep freight moving by handling customer needs, paperwork, phone calls, and shipment data in a fast-paced office/dock setting. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like variety, and want steady afternoon hours.

Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: 800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time, 36 hours/week , 7 AM – 7 PM

Full-time, , 7 AM – 7 PM Pay: Not listed

Front-desk role on a busy Neuro/Ortho unit doing admissions, discharges, phones, and patient record support. Great if you want to be in a clinical setting and have at least a year of clerical experience.

Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: 2107 Pike Street, Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

Register patients, verify insurance, take payments, and manage paperwork in a high-volume clinic. This is a good match if you’re organized, comfortable with computers, and don’t mind being on your feet in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: 1600 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week , day shift

Full-time, , day shift Pay: Not listed

Be the welcoming face of an orthopedic clinic—greet patients, schedule visits, prep charts, and keep the office running smoothly. Ideal if you have medical office experience and strong phone and people skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.