Parkersburg’s warehouse and production scene is busy right now, with several solid options if you like active, hands-on work. Here are a few roles worth a look this week.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg, WV Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Fast-paced, physical job loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs to keep the UPS network moving. Online application is quick, and you may be able to schedule your first day within minutes; no experience needed and weekly pay.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg, WV Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay Range: $17.70–$18.20/hour, paid weekly

Part-time warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages in a fast-paced setting. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, benefits after a short wait, and flexible shifts that can fit around school or another job.

Employer: WSB Solutions

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg, WV Type: Full-time (about 32–40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $13.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM with one rotating day off

Entry-level warehouse picking role using scanners to pull and pack orders. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, like staying organized, and can lift 40–50 lbs.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—warehouse jobs in Parkersburg tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.