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🏭 Parkersburg WV Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Parkersburg’s warehouse and production scene is busy right now, with several solid options if you like active, hands-on work. Here are a few roles worth a look this week.
Seasonal Warehouse Worker – Package Handler
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Fast-paced, physical job loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs to keep the UPS network moving. Online application is quick, and you may be able to schedule your first day within minutes; no experience needed and weekly pay.
Seasonal Package Handler – Part Time (Warehouse like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay Range: $17.70–$18.20/hour, paid weekly
Part-time warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages in a fast-paced setting. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, benefits after a short wait, and flexible shifts that can fit around school or another job.
Entry Level Picker Associate
- Employer: WSB Solutions
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- Type: Full-time (about 32–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $13.00/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM with one rotating day off
Entry-level warehouse picking role using scanners to pull and pack orders. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, like staying organized, and can lift 40–50 lbs.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—warehouse jobs in Parkersburg tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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