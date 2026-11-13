Parkersburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for new grads, seasoned RNs, and travelers. If you’re looking to stay local or just pass through on assignment, there’s something here for you.

Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, non-exempt)

(40 hrs/week, non-exempt) Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role doing diagnostic imaging (fluoro, mobiles, OR, endoscopy, ortho, routine). Great fit if you’re ARRT-registered with a WV radiography license and want a clear clinical ladder (Levels 1–4) to grow your skills and pay over time.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Contract travel RN

Duration: 13 weeks

Shift: 3x12 nights

Estimated gross weekly pay: $2,501

Estimated weekly stipend: $1,267

Travel CVOR role with solid weekly pay plus stipend, ideal if you have a current WV RN license and like high-acuity OR work. Comes with travel-nurse style perks like medical from day one, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Travel / Internship (Allied)

Duration: 13 weeks

Hours: 36 hours per week

Shift: 12-hour nights

Estimated pay: $2,245 per week (package; stipend TBD)

Night-shift travel Rad Tech assignment with a well-known agency, perfect if you want to try Parkersburg short-term. Includes typical travel benefits like Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and license reimbursement.

Employer: WVU Medicine – Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, days)

(36 hrs/week, days) Shift: 7A–7P, every 3rd weekend

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient cardiac telemetry role on 3N, great for newer RNs (under 12 months’ experience) wanting strong mentoring and a clinical ladder (CAPE Levels 1–6). You’ll build skills with cardiac patients while working a consistent day shift.

Employer: WVU Medicine – Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Part-time (~ 4 hrs/week )

(~ ) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level patient care tech role on the Acute Care Unit, ideal if you have a high school diploma and want to get your foot in the door. You’ll help with vitals, hygiene, comfort care, and basic tasks under RN supervision.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Not stated (appears regular staff RN)

Not stated (appears regular staff RN) Salary: Not listed

Hemodialysis RN role in an inpatient rehab setting, focused on caring for patients with kidney disease during rehab. Good match if you have current RN license, 6+ months dialysis experience, and want strong benefits, PTO, and tuition support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.