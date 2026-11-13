🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from food service to big-box retail. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with chances to move up if you stick with it.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced restaurant role where you handle guest payments and help keep the front of house running smoothly. Good fit if you like sports-bar energy and want to grow in the food & beverage world.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Salary: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, and keep things running smoothly while focusing on customer service. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) and room to grow in a major healthcare retailer.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Part-time, daytime weekday schedule

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Behind-the-scenes role setting up displays, pricing items, and keeping products easy to find. Nice if you want steady weekday hours, store discount, and access to benefits like health plans, 401(k) with company match, tuition help, and trade-skills programs (where eligible).

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Parkersburg, WV, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay + extra $1.50/hour for 10pm–6am

High-energy convenience store job where you’ll work the register, prep food, and keep the store stocked and clean. Perks include PTO, food & drink discounts, bonuses, 100% paid maternity/paternity leave, and up to $5,250/year in tuition reimbursement.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.