📣 Parkersburg, WV Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $205K

Parkersburg has a solid mix of local and national employers hiring in sales right now. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: United Bank

United Bank Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role where you help customers open accounts, match them with the right financial products, and support branch sales goals. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service, want a path into retail branch management, and don’t mind getting/maintaining an NMLS license.

Employer: TSP, a Syneos Health company

Location: Parkersburg, WV (hospital territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,000–$205,000 base (plus potential bonus/commission and car/allowance)

High-level hospital pharmaceutical sales role focused on anti-infective products and complex health systems. Best for someone with 5+ years pharma/biotech sales, 3+ years calling on hospitals, and comfort with up to 50% travel and working with physicians, pharmacists, and hospital leadership.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Parkersburg, WV 26103

Type: Full-time

Target Compensation: $50,000–$100,000+ first year, often $100,000–$150,000+ in later years (commission-based; at least $15/hour for all hours worked)

Leads and trains a team of sales counselors selling pre-need and cemetery services, with a focus on community outreach, events, and market growth. Good match if you like coaching a sales team, building local marketing programs, and don’t mind working some non-standard hours to meet families when they’re available.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.