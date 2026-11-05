🏥 Parkersburg WV Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Parkersburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, urgent care, and treatment centers all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or imaging, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Location: Parkersburg, WV (2 North, CDU/Observation)

(2 North, CDU/Observation) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, day shift (7A), every other weekend, rotating holidays

Salary: Not listed

This role supports RNs with direct patient care—vital signs, hygiene, comfort, and specimen collection—on a busy inpatient unit. Great fit if you’re a CNA or certified PCT looking for steady hospital experience.

Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Location: Parkersburg, WV (Nurse Resource & Float Pool)

(Nurse Resource & Float Pool) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, AM shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll provide constant observation for at-risk patients, helping keep them safe and supported. Good entry point into hospital work if you have a high school diploma and can complete BLS and the sitter course.

Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Location: Parkersburg, WV (General Surgery Southgate clinic)

(General Surgery Southgate clinic) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead and support clinical staff in an ambulatory surgery clinic, handling scheduling, education, quality, and patient flow while still jumping in for RN duties. Ideal for an RN with 2+ years’ experience and an interest in leadership.

Employer: WVU Medicine – CCMC Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: Parkersburg, WV (2 North Cardiac/Telemetry Observation)

(2 North Cardiac/Telemetry Observation) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, day shift (7A), every 3rd weekend, rotating holidays

Salary: Not listed

Provide inpatient cardiac/telemetry care using the full nursing process on a busy observation unit. Designed for RNs with under 12 months’ experience, with a clear clinical ladder (CAPE) to grow your career.

Employer: WVU Medicine – CCMC Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: Parkersburg, WV (4 North Surgical)

(4 North Surgical) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, AM shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on a surgical inpatient floor, helping with vitals, hygiene, mobility, and keeping rooms safe and clean. Great for certified PCTs or CNAs who want strong surgical exposure in a hospital setting.

Employer: WVU Medicine – CCMC Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: Parkersburg, WV (Nurse Resource & Float Pool)

(Nurse Resource & Float Pool) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, AM shift

Salary: Not listed

Another listing for the sitter role at CCMC, focused on 1:1 observation, safety checks, and helping patients move safely around the unit. Good match if you want hands-on patient contact without needing a clinical license.

Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (UPMC–GoHealth partnership)

GoHealth Urgent Care (UPMC–GoHealth partnership) Location: South Parkersburg, WV (floating to Vienna and area centers)

(floating to Vienna and area centers) Type: Full-time

Salary: $26–$34/hour + $2/hr float premium, monthly incentives, up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (for eligible applicants)

Float between urgent care centers doing X-rays plus clinical and admin support, with strong training and clear growth paths (QA/QC RT, Training Coach, etc.). Great if you’re ARRT-registered and want variety, bonuses, and solid benefits.

Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (UPMC–GoHealth partnership)

GoHealth Urgent Care (UPMC–GoHealth partnership) Location: Parkersburg, WV (float role covering Vienna and region)

(float role covering Vienna and region) Type: Full-time

Salary: $26–$34/hour + $2/hr float premium, up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (for eligible applicants)

Same float RT role, posted on a different site: urgent care imaging, patient rooming, vitals, and equipment QA/QC. Worth a look if you like fast-paced outpatient work and want generous PTO and 401(k) match.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Parkersburg, WV (travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,259 per week (includes taxable + stipend, per agency)

Short-term travel PT contract with full benefits and 24/7 recruiter support—nice if you want to try Parkersburg for a season, build experience, and earn strong weekly pay.

Employer: Clean and Clear Advantage, LLC

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time, mostly Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:00 pm

Pay: $49,000–$55,000 per year

Join a residential substance use treatment program providing counseling and case management—no WV license required, just a master’s in a human services field. Offers medical plus company-paid dental, vision, and life, PTO, vacation, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.