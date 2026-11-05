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🏥 Parkersburg WV Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Parkersburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, urgent care, and treatment centers all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or imaging, there are several solid options here right now.
Cert Patient Care Tech 2N FT 7A
- Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
- Location: Parkersburg, WV (2 North, CDU/Observation)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, day shift (7A), every other weekend, rotating holidays
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports RNs with direct patient care—vital signs, hygiene, comfort, and specimen collection—on a busy inpatient unit. Great fit if you’re a CNA or certified PCT looking for steady hospital experience.
Patient Care Sitter AM
- Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
- Location: Parkersburg, WV (Nurse Resource & Float Pool)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, AM shift
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll provide constant observation for at-risk patients, helping keep them safe and supported. Good entry point into hospital work if you have a high school diploma and can complete BLS and the sitter course.
RN Clinical Coordinator – Ambulatory
- Employer: WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
- Location: Parkersburg, WV (General Surgery Southgate clinic)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and support clinical staff in an ambulatory surgery clinic, handling scheduling, education, quality, and patient flow while still jumping in for RN duties. Ideal for an RN with 2+ years’ experience and an interest in leadership.
2N RN Card Tele Obs FT 7A
- Employer: WVU Medicine – CCMC Camden Clark Medical Center
- Location: Parkersburg, WV (2 North Cardiac/Telemetry Observation)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, day shift (7A), every 3rd weekend, rotating holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Provide inpatient cardiac/telemetry care using the full nursing process on a busy observation unit. Designed for RNs with under 12 months’ experience, with a clear clinical ladder (CAPE) to grow your career.
Cert Patient Care Tech 4N FT AM
- Employer: WVU Medicine – CCMC Camden Clark Medical Center
- Location: Parkersburg, WV (4 North Surgical)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, AM shift
- Salary: Not listed
Work on a surgical inpatient floor, helping with vitals, hygiene, mobility, and keeping rooms safe and clean. Great for certified PCTs or CNAs who want strong surgical exposure in a hospital setting.
Patient Care Sitter AM
- Employer: WVU Medicine – CCMC Camden Clark Medical Center
- Location: Parkersburg, WV (Nurse Resource & Float Pool)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, AM shift
- Salary: Not listed
Another listing for the sitter role at CCMC, focused on 1:1 observation, safety checks, and helping patients move safely around the unit. Good match if you want hands-on patient contact without needing a clinical license.
Radiologic Technologist Float – Vienna WV
- Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (UPMC–GoHealth partnership)
- Location: South Parkersburg, WV (floating to Vienna and area centers)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26–$34/hour + $2/hr float premium, monthly incentives, up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (for eligible applicants)
Float between urgent care centers doing X-rays plus clinical and admin support, with strong training and clear growth paths (QA/QC RT, Training Coach, etc.). Great if you’re ARRT-registered and want variety, bonuses, and solid benefits.
Radiologic Technologist Float – Vienna WV
- Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (UPMC–GoHealth partnership)
- Location: Parkersburg, WV (float role covering Vienna and region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26–$34/hour + $2/hr float premium, up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (for eligible applicants)
Same float RT role, posted on a different site: urgent care imaging, patient rooming, vitals, and equipment QA/QC. Worth a look if you like fast-paced outpatient work and want generous PTO and 401(k) match.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,259 per week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Parkersburg, WV (travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,259 per week (includes taxable + stipend, per agency)
Short-term travel PT contract with full benefits and 24/7 recruiter support—nice if you want to try Parkersburg for a season, build experience, and earn strong weekly pay.
Therapist (Master’s Degree in Relevant Field)
- Employer: Clean and Clear Advantage, LLC
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- Type: Full-time, mostly Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:00 pm
- Pay: $49,000–$55,000 per year
Join a residential substance use treatment program providing counseling and case management—no WV license required, just a master’s in a human services field. Offers medical plus company-paid dental, vision, and life, PTO, vacation, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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