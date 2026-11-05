🍽️ Parkersburg WV Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

Parkersburg’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg, WV Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy sports bar setting with lots of guest interaction and tips potential. Good fit if you enjoy a loud, fun crowd and want to grow in the food & beverage world.

Employer: Captain D's

Location: Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg, WV Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Front-line role where you’re the face of the brand, helping guests and keeping things moving. Perks include flexible schedules, 50% meal discount during shifts, health benefits for eligible staff, referral bonuses, paid training, and real growth paths (many managers started in this job). Must be 14+ and able to work evenings/weekends.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg, WV Type: Booth rental / independent

Pay: $50.00 – $500.00 per day

Run your own chair with a flexible schedule and free parking. You’ll handle cuts, color, and styling, keep your station clean, and manage your own appointments—great if you have a cosmetology license and want more control over your hours and income.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.